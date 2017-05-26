Britain struggles to prioritise security targets as terrorist threat grows

The number of known Islamist extremists in Britain has risen to more than 3,000, a British intelligence official said, almost doubling from a decade ago. But watching suspects around the clock placed an intensive demand on resources, and intelligence services can only follow a small percentage of these people full-time, officials said.

MI5, Britain’s domestic intelligence agency, is managing about 500 active investigations, a UK. security official said. Abedi was part of a wider net of people being investigated because they are suspected of being a threat to national security, referred to by MI5 as "subjects of interest." Officials declined to say what reported actions had put Abedi in that category.

UK security, police and intelligence agencies say the pace of threats is quickening and unprecedented: a senior government official said they had disrupted 18 separate terrorist plots in Britain since June 2013, five of them since the Westminster attack in March.

A UK security official said Monday’s attack in Manchester might prompt intelligence agencies to examine procedures for prioritising suspects. "Intelligence is a moving picture; it requires an evolving response," the official said. Even though the government has increased counterterror budgets, the official said, resources were finite and all suspects could not be actively monitored.

Raffaello Pantucci, director of international security studies at the Royal United Services Institute, said intelligence agencies had been rethinking how to prioritise the ever-expanding pool of suspected assailants. Officials will also examine how to ensure potential threats do not slip through the dragnet, he said, particularly when they were traveling in and out of the UK, as Abedi had, most recently by taking what relatives said was a trip to Libya before returning to England last week.

"Quite clearly, there has been a slip-up," Pantucci said. "The fact that he was able to get in and out of the country like that is quite worrying."

He said intelligence agents prioritised suspects based on activities they had recently been involved in, the people they were close to and the chemicals or tools they possessed. MI5 prioritised investigations according to the risk they were judged to carry, he added.

The four broad categories are:

• Priority 1, where intelligence suggests attacks are being planned;

• Priority 2, where intelligence suggests high-or medium-risk activity, such as terrorist training;

• Priority 3, where uncorroborated intelligence points to possible threats to national security; and

• Priority 4, assigned to cases where individuals risk re-engaging in extremist activity.