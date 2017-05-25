Russia still reeling from WannaCry ransomware attack

The interior ministry, mobile operator MegaFon and state rail monopoly Russian Railways all reported infections, with employees locked out of their computers and the creators of the virus demanding ransoms of $300-$600.

The Russian central bank said on Friday that the virus had also compromised some Russian banks in isolated cases.

That the infected post office terminals ran on Windows XP — which Microsoft stopped supporting in 2014 — points to the widespread use of outdated software in Russia, which experts say left the country disproportionately vulnerable to the attack.

Of 300,000 computers infected worldwide, 20% were in Russia, according to an initial estimate by cybersecurity researchers last week.

Globally, few ransoms have been paid after many victims found they could restore their systems from backups.

The post office outages also illustrate what investigators say is a common misconception about Wannacry: infected computers are more likely to be part of antiquated systems not deemed important enough to update with the latest security patches, rather than machines integral to the company’s core business.

"Many companies in Russia use outdated unpatched systems and older anti-malware solutions," said Nikolay Grebennikov, vice-president for research and development (R&D) at data protection company Acronis. "In big companies upgrades are hard to perform and avoided because of budget and scale."

Scrutiny

Russia’s relationship to cyber crime is under intense scrutiny after US intelligence officials alleged that Russian hackers had tried to help Republican Donald Trump win the US presidency by hacking Democratic Party servers. Moscow has denied the allegations.

Investigators are yet to track down Wannacry’s criminal authors, saying they probably used a hacking tool built by the US National Security Agency (NSA) and leaked online in April.