Promote peace, the pope urges Trump in meeting

Vatican City — Pope Francis urged Donald Trump to use his US presidency to promote peace around the world as the two leaders swapped sparring for smiles in their first face-to-face meeting at the Vatican on Wednesday.

Trump’s audience with the 80-year-old pontiff, a keenly awaited highlight of his first overseas tour, lasted just under half-an-hour.

"He is something," the president said later of his host. "We had a fantastic meeting."

The Vatican described the discussions as "cordial" and stressed the two men’s joint opposition to abortion and shared concern for persecuted Christians in the Middle East.

There was no mention from either side of the two men’s profound differences on climate change, migration, the death penalty and other issues. Trump told his host as he left: "Thank you. Thank you. I won’t forget what you said."