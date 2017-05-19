World / Europe

Richemont’s Rupert is betting on robots and travel

19 May 2017 - 11:50 Thomas Mulier and Corinne Gretler
Johann Rupert. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LOUISE GUBB
Johann Rupert. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LOUISE GUBB

Geneva/Zurich — Johann Rupert, the billionaire who controls Cartier owner, Richemont, envisions a future in which humans are displaced by robots in the workplace and have all the time in the world to travel. He’s betting the company’s money on it.

The Swiss luxury-goods maker, whose brands also include Montblanc, disclosed a 5% stake in Dufry, the world’s largest duty-free retailer, on Friday. Dufry shares rose as much as 7.5% in early trading.

The purchase comes a week after Rupert predicted that artificial intelligence and robots will cause economic and social upheaval in the next two decades, drawing on the "Second Machine Age" theories of MIT professors Erik Brynjolfsson and Andrew McAfee. While a swathe of the population may become unemployable, the uptake of work by machines and computers will fuel demand for leisure among those who can afford it, according to the 66-year-old magnate.

"Man will have more free time," Rupert said on a call with journalists last week when Richemont reported its financial results. "What are we going to do in 15 to 20 years’ time? Will they all play virtual reality games, will they be on Xboxes? I suspect travel will increase."

Why Richemont’s sales fell 4%

Jewellery shines for luxury goods group as watchmaking takes a dive
Companies
4 days ago

Richemont's Johann Rupert stubs out investor worries

Johann Rupert, chairman of Compagnie Financière Richemont, dismissed investor concern about the group's performance, telling them at Friday's results ...
Business
5 days ago

Rupert predicted a wave of Chinese tourists will buoy the economic prospects of France, Italy and the rest of Europe. Dufry said earlier this month that its Asian growth prospects have been boosted after Chinese travel conglomerate HNA Group built up a 21% stake. A 5% stake is worth about 460-million Swiss francs ($470m).

Richemont’s purchase makes sense, as the luxury-goods maker needs more avenues to sell watches at a moment when many ailing retailers hold oversize inventories, Luca Solca, an analyst at Exane BNP Paribas, wrote in a note. The Swiss company is following in the steps of Louis Vuitton-owner LVMH, which owns the DFS duty-free chain.

Just as the Industrial Revolution created the concept of leisure and led to the birth of modern sports, the looming technological advances are set to fuel demand for cultural experiences, Richemont’s chairman claimed.

"Will people travel again?" Rupert asked. "The answer is yes, especially in the Second Machine Age. We’ll have vast societal changes."

Bloomberg

Please login or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
US trade negotiator wants to fine-tune Nafta, not ...
World / Americas
2.
Zimbabwe eyes taking back unused mining licences ...
World / Africa
3.
North Korea hails ‘defence science warriors’ in ...
World / Asia
4.
Basquiat painting sells for more than R1.4bn at ...
World / Americas

Related Articles

Why Richemont’s sales fell 4%
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Richemont's Johann Rupert stubs out investor worries
Business

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.