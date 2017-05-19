World / Europe

French researchers find WannaCry cure in the nick of time

19 May 2017 - 14:43 Eric Auchard
A screenshot shows a WannaCry ransomware demand, provided by cyber security firm Symantec, in Mountain View, California on May 15, 2017. Picture: REUTERS
Frankfurt — French researchers said on Friday they had found a last-chance way for technicians to save Windows files encrypted by WannaCry, racing against a deadline as the ransomware threatens to start locking up victims’ computers first infected a week ago.

A loose-knit team of security researchers scattered across the globe said they collaborated to develop a workaround to unlock the encryption key for files hit in the global attack, which several independent security researchers have confirmed.

The group involved Adrien Guinet, Benajmin Delphy and Matthieu Suiche. Guinet works as a security expert, Suiche is an internationally known hacker, and Delphy took part at night, in his spare time, outside his day job at the Banque de France.

The researchers warned that their solution would work only in certain conditions, namely if computers had not been rebooted since becoming infected and if victims applied the fix before WannaCry carried out its threat to lock their files permanently.

Reuters

