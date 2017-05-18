Stimulus cuts sooner rather than later, says ECB policy maker

"Too much gradualism in monetary policy bears the risk of larger market adjustments when the decision is eventually taken," Coeure said.

He added that the ECB should not put too much weight on political events like elections when deciding policy, a likely reference to elections in Germany in September and in Italy by May 2018.

While Coeure defended the bank’s ultra-easy stance and policy guidance, he opened the door, at least in theory, to an increase in the bank’s deposit rate even before bond purchases end, contrary to the bank’s stated policy path.

His comments mark a departure from views expressed by vice-president Vitor Constancio and chief economist Peter Praet, two fellow Draghi allies who have advocated slow policy normalisation.

Inflation in the eurozone was 1.9% in April, in line with ECB’s target. But it is expected to ease back in the coming months as the effect of a rebound in energy prices wane.

The ECB’s policy-making governing council is due to meet on June 8 in Tallinn. No major change is expected beyond a slight tweak in the policy message to reflect an improvement in the economic outlook.

Not set in stone

Coeure stressed rate setters had yet to be convinced that the rebound in inflation was durable and that it would be sustained even once monetary support was withdrawn.

But he added that the bank’s future path, which currently foresaw bond purchases until the end of year and rates at current or lower levels until well after that, was "not set in stone".

"In particular, it will be about the costs and benefits of having the very low and negative deposit facility rate that we have today," Coeure said. "It’s not set in stone."