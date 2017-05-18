France’s newly minted Macron grooms deeper partnership with Germany

And while his election was welcomed on the other side of the Rhine, many sectors of the German government and media are leery of the concessions Macron is expected to demand.

The 39-year-old has been clear he wants to remodel the French economy along the lines of Germany’s reforms in the early years of the century, but he has also said he wants to shift the eurozone away from austerity in the medium term.

"What’s interesting for Europe is how much Macron can revive the Franco-German relationship and make it the backbone of a new, successful European Union," Charles Grant, director of the Centre for European Reform in London, said in an interview.

"The starting point for some Germans is, ‘Why should we pay the French to do what they should have done 10 years ago?’ But they also know they need some help running Europe."

Whoever emerges in charge of Germany after elections in September — Merkel remains the favourite — they should find plenty of common experience with their French counterparts.

Philippe, the 46-year-old French premier, graduated from high school in Bonn. Le Maire also speaks German fluently and Macron’s top foreign policy adviser, Philippe Etienne, is a diplomat who most recently served as ambassador in Berlin.

German Ties

Richard Ferrand, the former Socialist who helped Macron create his party, spent two years at high school in Germany. Defence Minister Sylvie Goulard speaks German and speechwriter Sylvain Fort wrote his doctoral thesis on the German poet Friederich von Schiller.

It is Le Maire who probably matters most. The 48-year-old diplomat and writer takes on the critical job of wielding French power in the eurozone.