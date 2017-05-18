Former John Lewis boss poaches Labour votes in metro win

Birmingham, England — Andy Street’s mayoral victory in Britain’s second-largest metropolitan area may give the best indication yet of how far Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservatives are poaching traditional Labour supporters ahead of the June 8 national vote.

Street quit his high-paying job as MD of department store chain John Lewis to stand for the top political job in the West Midlands, which has a population of about 3-million.

His victory this month was a surprise because the seven cities and boroughs, including Birmingham, Coventry and Wolverhampton, that make up the West Midlands Combined Authority are a traditional Labour Party stronghold.

"We needed a vast swing," Street said. "We must have converted some people who’d previously voted Labour or stayed at home, to vote for me."

At the last national election in 2015, Labour won 21 of the 28 parliamentary seats in the area, while an election in 2016 for a regional police and crime commissioner resulted in the Labour candidate winning with 63% of the vote.