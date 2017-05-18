MAYORAL RACE
Former John Lewis boss poaches Labour votes in metro win
Andy Street’s West Midlands victory in traditional Labour heartland provides clues to Britain’s June 8 national vote
Birmingham, England — Andy Street’s mayoral victory in Britain’s second-largest metropolitan area may give the best indication yet of how far Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservatives are poaching traditional Labour supporters ahead of the June 8 national vote.
Street quit his high-paying job as MD of department store chain John Lewis to stand for the top political job in the West Midlands, which has a population of about 3-million.
His victory this month was a surprise because the seven cities and boroughs, including Birmingham, Coventry and Wolverhampton, that make up the West Midlands Combined Authority are a traditional Labour Party stronghold.
"We needed a vast swing," Street said. "We must have converted some people who’d previously voted Labour or stayed at home, to vote for me."
At the last national election in 2015, Labour won 21 of the 28 parliamentary seats in the area, while an election in 2016 for a regional police and crime commissioner resulted in the Labour candidate winning with 63% of the vote.
Street won by 3,766 votes out of 473,490 cast after offering a moderate, inclusive brand of Conservatism based around economic success and social justice that echoes the prime minister’s "economy that works for everyone" rhetoric.
MAY’S STRATEGY
His success echoes opinion poll surveys that suggest May’s strategy to win over working-class voters and ethnic minority groups could hand her a big victory in the election.
"We were active in the most integrated areas, the least integrated areas, the less affluent, the most affluent," Street said.
In his victory speech, Street hailed the "rebirth of a new urban Conservative agenda", echoing Joseph Chamberlain, a 19th-century businessman who made a fortune producing screws before turning to politics as a mayor of Birmingham.
"His philosophy was very much about using business success in order to improve public services and, to use his words not mine, ‘improve the lot of the masses’," Street said.
While election rhetoric may give only a vague insight into future plans, May has been clear that she views the 2016 referendum vote to leave the EU as a "revolution" that exposed the failings of modern Britain.
Of his own campaign, Street said: "We went out of our way to demonstrate that the economic success had to be balanced by that much more inclusive society." But local factors also played a role, he said, including his appeal as a business leader who went from the shop floor to the boardroom and oversaw one of the most successful periods in employee-owned John Lewis’ history.
A "proud Brummie", Street attended a Birmingham grammar school and has chaired the Greater Birmingham & Solihull Local Enterprise Partnership since 2011.

