British retail sales coming up roses

London — UK retail sales gained more than expected in April as nice weather prompted Britons to splurge on their homes and gardens.

The volume of goods sold in stores and online increased 2.3% after a 1.4% drop in March, the office for national statistics said on Thursday. Economists estimated a 1.1% gain. Average store-price inflation slowed.

The data suggested that consumer spending, the mainstay of economic growth, was holding up in the face of rapidly increasing food and fuel costs. Retail sales had declined for the first quarter in seven years in the three months to the end of March.

The pound climbed above $1.30 for the first time since September after the report and traded at $1.3037 as at 9.39am in London on Thursday.

Inflation accelerated at the fastest pace since September 2013 in April and workers were seeing their real earnings fall for the first time in two-and-a-half years. That may be starting to limit pricing power, as annual increases in shop prices slowed to 3.1% from 3.3%.

Retail sales rose 4% compared with the year earlier. Sales excluding car fuel gained 2% on the month. The increase was driven by all sectors except department stores and clothing.

The nicer weather particularly drove demand for hardware and household goods, the office for national statistics said. The figures were adjusted for the later-than-usual timing of Easter.

Bank of England governor Mark Carney said last week that inflation would accelerate faster than previously forecast in 2017 before easing in 2018 as the economy slowed. He warned of "challenging times" for consumers.

Households have in part been financing their spending by saving less and borrowing more, taking advantage of record low interest rates. They may prove less willing to keep doing that as earnings fail to keep up with inflation.

Bloomberg