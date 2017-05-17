Emmanuel Macron blurs party lines with inclusive French cabinet

Macron faced a tricky balancing act in naming his first government, needing to keep his allies happy while opening up positions to the right-wing Republicans party.

France’s youngest president wants to create a new centrist force in French politics — at the expense of the traditional Socialist and Republicans parties — which will be put to the test in parliamentary elections in June.

Without a parliamentary majority, he will find it hard to push through his ambitious plans to loosen France’s strict labour laws, boost entrepreneurship and reduce class sizes in tough neighbourhoods.

Along with politicians, the government will feature new faces from civil society, including Olympic fencing champion Laura Flessel, renowned environmentalist Nicolas Hulot and publisher Francoise Nyssen.

The announcement of the government was delayed by 24 hours on Tuesday, officially due to the need to carry out more extensive screening of candidates, but which might also have been down to last-minute negotiations.

Macron has promised a new law introducing higher ethical standards for legislators as one of his first pieces of legislation and was keen to avoid possible embarrassments, aides said.

Former president Francois Hollande was left red-faced by revelations in 2012 that his budget minister Jerome Cahuzac, a plastic surgeon, had a bank account in Switzerland where he had hidden income from tax authorities.

In his busy first week, Macron was set to meet EU Council president Donald Tusk in Paris on Wednesday as he tackled his top foreign priority of reforming the EU.

The meeting was pushed back at the last-minute from its scheduled time of midday until the evening. Tusk was one of the first prominent European voices to congratulate Macron on his May 7 presidential election run-off victory over right-wing and antiEU politician Marine Le Pen.

Macron, who ran a staunchly pro-European campaign, kept with tradition by visiting German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday in his first trip abroad after taking office.

The pair now at the centre of the European project vowed to give it new impetus, saying they were ready to change treaties if necessary.

Macron has urged a deepening of the EU to fight off a recent surge of populism on the continent.

