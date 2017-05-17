BNP Paribas the latest to consider shifting staff to Europe ahead of Brexit

Paris — BNP Paribas may move up to 300 London investment bank staff due to Britain’s European Union exit, depending on how clients adapt and on the French bank’s efforts to win new British business, a source said.

Britain’s vote to leave the EU has forced global banks to examine where to move, given they expect to lose the necessary "passporting" licence to operate on both sides of the channel.

The largest global banks in London plan to shift thousands of jobs to the continent over the next two years, public statements and information from sources shows, as the exodus of finance jobs starts to take shape.

BNP Paribas, which declined to comment on its plans, had 3,123 staff in its corporate and institutional bank (CIB) in Britain at end-2016, down from 3,294 a year ago, internal documents show.

Credit Agricole, France’s third-biggest listed bank, has said that it could move about one hundred of its 1,000 employees based in its London hub to France.