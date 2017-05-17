A new, currency-mining cyber-attack is on its way

Instead of completely disabling an infected computer by encrypting data and seeking a ransom payment, Adylkuzz, in a background task, uses the machines it infects to "mine" the virtual currency, monero, and transfers the money created to the authors of the virus.

Virtual currencies, such as monero and bitcoin, use the computers of volunteers for recording transactions. They are said to mine for the currency and are occasionally rewarded with a piece of it. Proofpoint said in a blog that symptoms of the attack include loss of access to shared Windows resources and degradation of PC and server performance, effects which some users may not notice immediately.

"As it is silent and doesn’t trouble the user, the Adylkuzz attack is much more profitable for the cyber criminals. It transforms the infected users into unwitting financial supporters of their attackers," Godier said.

Proofpoint said it has detected infected machines that have transferred several thousand dollars worth of monero to the creators of the virus. The firm believes Adylkuzz has been on the loose since at least May 2, and perhaps even since April 24, but due to its stealthy nature was not immediately detected.

"We don’t know how big it is" but "it’s much bigger than WannaCry", Proofpoint’s vice-president for e-mail products, Robert Holmes, told AFP.

A US official on Tuesday put the number of computers infected by WannaCry at more than 300,000. "We have seen this before — malwares mining crypto-currency — but not this scale," said Holmes.

The WannaCry attack has created havoc in computer systems worldwide. Britain’s National Health Service, US package delivery giant FedEx, Spanish telecoms giant Telefónica and Germany’s Deutsche Bahn rail network were among those hit.

AFP