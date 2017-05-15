From canned beans to catwalks: Sainsbury’s hits the high street

Now Sainsbury’s is moving upmarket with a more stylish approach, seeking to make further inroads into a market where the country’s mainstream fashion chains are struggling amid the rise of online alternatives.

"A Sainsbury’s shopper is highly likely to shop at M& S and Next too," said Maureen Hinton, research director at GlobalData Retail.

"Sainsbury’s is producing the sort of ranges you’re likely to see in those shops and they’re both feeling the pinch."

Sainsbury’s growing clothing sales offer relief from stagnation in the UK grocery business amid incursions from discounters Aldi and Lidl.

The company has brought manufacturing closer to home to ensure it can quickly stock the latest trends and struck brand partnerships with the likes of Russell Athletic to ride the "athleisure" wave that has seen sales of sporty fashions surge since the start of the decade.

The supermarket has also targeted older, more affluent customers with a premium offering that has been available online since last year and a range of fashions designed by TV presenter Gok Wan.

Leather jacket sell-out

While Sainsbury’s clothing business is still smaller than that of rival supermarkets Asda, owned by Wal-Mart, and Tesco, it is the only grocer growing its share of the clothing market. Having an insight into the latest international fashion trends is crucial to a business that recently sold out of a £95 leather jacket online within a week.

"If our buying team are going to be in China, they might stop off in Korea and travel around some of the markets to understand what’s going on there or go to Japan because that’s often a great influence for our autumn ranges," Brown said.

"All trends are relevant for us, but the knack is how we translate those in a way our customers will like."