BoE’s Carney sees rosy outlook for UK workers but EY begs to differ

London — Britons face a "rockier" labour market in the coming years that is going to limit an improvement in wage growth, according to EY Item Club.

The forecasts published on Monday are in contrast to the medium-term outlook presented by Mark Carney last week. While the Bank of England (BoE) governor warned of a "challenging" 2017 for workers as inflation outpaces pay gains, the BOE sees a pickup from later in 2017, with wages growing close to 4% in 2019.

In contrast, EY sees "negligible" real wage gains with nominal improvements of less than 3% to the end of 2020.

A separate survey by the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD) published on Monday was even more pessimistic on wages, indicating that employers intended raising basic pay in the year ahead by just 1%.

EY blames its gloomier outlook on a slowing economy and lower demand for workers. That will cause the first annual drop in the number of people being hired since the financial crisis, stagnating real pay growth and greater joblessness, the economic forecasting group said on Monday.

Despite softer growth, the pound’s drop since the Brexit vote means the UK is facing a sharp inflation pick-up. Data on Tuesday was forecast to show that prices rose an annual 2.6% in April, the strongest since 2013. A day later, the worsening squeeze on workers would be highlighted in figures expected to show that wage growth stuck at 2.2% in the first quarter.

The BoE kept its benchmark interest rate at a record-low 0.25% last week, though it warned that inflation would rise faster in 2017 than previously predicted. EY Item Club said the softer labour outlook supported the central bank’s caution on tightening. Carney said he expected real wage growth will eventually pick up, but that there would be "consequences" if it did not.

Another challenge

The case "to keep monetary policy on hold for a prolonged period is a strong one", said Martin Beck, the group’s senior economic adviser. Weak pay growth will "present another challenge for whoever takes the reins of economic policy after the election."

The uncertain outlook means that, having risen by 1.4% in 2016, the number of people in work will increase only 0.6% this year, before falling 0.1% in 2018, the first drop since 2009, EY Item Club said. The jobless rate will rise 4.7% to 5.4% in 2018 and 5.8% in 2019, it said.

The CIPD’s quarterly survey of 1,000 companies suggested Britons faced slowing wage growth, with employers’ median basic pay expectations in the 12 months to March 2018 dropping to 1% compared to 1.5% three months ago. That’s the lowest its been for three-and-a-half years.

"There is a real risk that a significant proportion of UK workers will see a fall in their living standards as the year progresses," Gerwyn Davies, labour market adviser at the CIPD, said in a statement. "This could create higher levels of economic insecurity and could have serious implications for consumer spending."

