World / Europe

Merkel party humiliates SPD rivals in last test before election

14 May 2017 - 21:30 Agency Staff
Armin Laschet, the top candidate of conservative Christian Democratic Union in North Rhine-Westphalia and German Chancellor Angela Merkel attend an election rally in Aachen, Germany, at the weekend. Picture: REUTERS
Armin Laschet, the top candidate of conservative Christian Democratic Union in North Rhine-Westphalia and German Chancellor Angela Merkel attend an election rally in Aachen, Germany, at the weekend. Picture: REUTERS

Berlin — German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s party decisively won an election in Germany’s most populous state, according to projections, handing her Social Democratic opponents a humiliating defeat and further boosting her momentum as she seeks a fourth term in September.

Merkel’s Christian Democrats took about 34% of the vote on Sunday in the industrial heartland of North Rhine-Westphalia, home to about a fifth of German voters, to less than 31% for the SPD, according to projections by public broadcasters ARD and ZDF. With their Green coalition partners slumping to 6%, the SPD was voted out in the state for only the second time in the past 50 years. Support for the pro-market Free Democrats rose to about 12%.

The result, if confirmed, is a resounding confirmation for Merkel, 62, as she seeks re-election, and boost her standing before a series of international summits starting this month, including meetings with US President Donald Trump. She is due to host French President Emmanuel Macron in Berlin on Monday for their first meeting after his inauguration.

Emmanuel Macron takes office as French president

The new president faces a host of daunting challenges including tackling stubbornly high unemployment, fighting Islamist-inspired violence and ...
World
13 hours ago

"It’s a tailwind for the chancellor," Michael Grosse-Broemer, parliamentary whip for Merkel’s bloc in the national parliament, said. CDU supporters at party headquarters in Berlin erupted in cheers when the projections were announced.

For Martin Schulz’s Social Democrats, it was a disastrous third straight loss in state elections since Germany’s second-biggest party picked him as chairman and candidate for the chancellorship in January.

North Rhine-Westphalia state premier Hannelore Kraft said she was stepping down as regional party head after the SPD sank to an all-time low in North Rhine-Westphalia.

"It’s a very black day for the SPD," Ralf Stegner, a member of the Social Democrats’ national leadership, said. "This is a big defeat, but the federal election campaign is only now beginning."

Bloomberg

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Merkel party humiliates SPD rivals in last test ...
World / Europe
2.
North Korea tests missile as South’s new leader ...
World / Asia
3.
Angela Merkel’s party seeks key victory in ...
World / Europe
4.
Emmanuel Macron takes office as French president
World / Europe

Related Articles

Angela Merkel’s party seeks key victory in bellwether state vote
World / Europe

UK’s tough reaction ‘has taught Jean-Claude Juncker a lesson’
World / Europe

ANN CROTTY: Who is stuck with the worst political leader?
Opinion / Boardroom Tails

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.