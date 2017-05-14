Merkel party humiliates SPD rivals in last test before election

Berlin — German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s party decisively won an election in Germany’s most populous state, according to projections, handing her Social Democratic opponents a humiliating defeat and further boosting her momentum as she seeks a fourth term in September.

Merkel’s Christian Democrats took about 34% of the vote on Sunday in the industrial heartland of North Rhine-Westphalia, home to about a fifth of German voters, to less than 31% for the SPD, according to projections by public broadcasters ARD and ZDF. With their Green coalition partners slumping to 6%, the SPD was voted out in the state for only the second time in the past 50 years. Support for the pro-market Free Democrats rose to about 12%.

The result, if confirmed, is a resounding confirmation for Merkel, 62, as she seeks re-election, and boost her standing before a series of international summits starting this month, including meetings with US President Donald Trump. She is due to host French President Emmanuel Macron in Berlin on Monday for their first meeting after his inauguration.