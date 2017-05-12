The costs of being a London landlord are not worth the effort

The number of properties for rent in London jumped in the last year as landlords rushed to make purchases before the stamp-duty tax increase took effect and a slow sales market prompted more owners to offer their properties for lease instead. As a result, the average asking rent for homes in Greater London fell 4.2% in the first quarter from a year ago to £1,937 ($2,490) a month, according to property website Rightmove.

Homes bought to rent out in London dropped to 12% of the total in February from 20% a year earlier, according to data compiled by broker Hamptons International. In March 2016, a month before the higher stamp duty was introduced, landlords accounted for 29%.

"It’s tough now to be a private landlord unless you have a lot of equity to put down," Tina Riches, a partner at law firm Smith & Williamson, said in a telephone interview. "Any high-rate taxpayer landlord whose mortgage interest is more than 75% of their rental income will see all of their returns erased by 2020."

Under the changes, a landlord who pays 40% tax and has an annual rental income of £15,000 will see profits fall 86% to £360 in 2020 compared with last year, according to mortgage broker John Charcol. That’s based on mortgage-interest payments of £10,800 a year.

Stagnating values

"Before, prices were rising fast enough to cover extra taxes and you could still make money," Spencer West, who owns two London properties, said in an interview. "Now, they have stagnated and there’s no profit to be made with mortgage repayments, repairs and extra taxes coming out." West, a 39-year-old building materials company owner from the London borough of Havering, said he may sell his rental properties and re-invest in his pension plan.

London landlords pay the highest costs in the UK for running an investment property, according to a report published this month by lender Kent Reliance. Investors in London pay an average of £6,535 a year to maintain, insure and pay fees for a rental home compared to an average of £3,632 for the rest of UK, the report shows. Those figures exclude home-loan payments.