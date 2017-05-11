No fraud charges for UK politicians

No criminal charges will be brought over allegations of expenses fraud by Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservatives during their 2015 election campaign, say prosecutors, removing a cloud over the party weeks before a new election.

According to media reports, more than 30 legislators and their electoral agents were under investigation over their spending. The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said it had considered evidence from 14 police forces across Britain.

"We reviewed the files in accordance with the Code for Crown Prosecutors and have concluded the tests in the code are not met and no criminal charges have been authorised," said Nick Vamos, the CPS head of special crime.

Opinion surveys before the 2015 election had predicted a tight result with no clear victor, but the Conservatives under then leader David Cameron secured an absolute majority of 12 in the 650-seat parliament.

Police investigated whether expenses incurred by activists on the Conservatives’ "Battle Bus", sent to campaign in closely contested seats, were deliberately not declared on the local candidate’s expenditure returns but recorded as a national cost instead, to avoid breaking spending limits.

In March, the electoral commission fined the Conservatives a record £70,000 for breaking rules by incorrectly reporting its spending, but the CPS said it would be impossible to prove deliberate wrongdoing.

"Although there is evidence to suggest the returns may have been inaccurate, there is insufficient evidence to prove to the criminal standard that any candidate or agent was dishonest," Vamos said.

Disqualification

Anyone found guilty of breaking election rules can be fined or jailed. May had faced the prospect of her slim parliamentary majority being whittled down if any of her legislators had been prosecuted successfully, which would have disqualified them from office.

One veteran Conservative Party member, involved in election campaigns for more than two decades, said May’s surprise move last month to call an election was the best way of minimising any potential effect from the police investigation.

Polls suggest that May is on course to win a landslide victory on June 8.

"After a very thorough investigation, we are pleased that the legal authorities have confirmed what we believed was the case all along: that these Conservative candidates did nothing wrong," said Conservative Party chairman Patrick McLoughlin.

Reuters