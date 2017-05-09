Macron will have to straddle divisions as wide as the Seine
President-elect faces tough task in tackling economic and social issues
Paris — Emmanuel Macron may have won Sunday’s presidential election by a comfortable margin, but even his supporters’ enthusiasm is tempered by the scale of the challenge the inexperienced politician faces in tackling France’s deep-seated economic, social and security problems.
Macron, a former economy minister who had never previously stood for elected office, beat far-right leader Marine Le Pen by 66% to 34% — a gap well above the 20 or so percentage points surveys had predicted.
Helen Lhuillier, a 73-year-old French Canadian who has lived in France for 40 years and attended Macron’s victory rally outside the Louvre museum, said she liked the president-elect’s "policies and his personality, his enthusiasm", but he had work to do.
"What he has achieved in a year is impressive," she said, before adding: "I hope he will be able to make progress, but we must be realistic. He has work to do," she said.
The 39-year-old centrist has promised to transcend the right-left political divide that has allowed vested interests to block fundamental reforms. And he will have to do just that to secure a parliamentary majority in June for a one-year-old political movement that has never fielded candidates for election.
"We can only hope that France seizes its chance," Parisian Michael Jeuga said.
"It’s a new way of working, it’s a bit different to the right-and left-wing politics we normally have…. Now we have the legislative elections and it will be a bit complicated to really change something."
ENTHUSIASM HAS LIMITS
Moreover, despite Macron’s can-do attitude, the enthusiasm for the former investment banker has its limits. A poll of nearly 7,000 voters on Sunday by Harris Interactive found that 59% of Macron’s voters had chosen him primarily to stop Le Pen becoming president. The poll, for M6 television, also found Le Pen’s supporters to be more convinced by their candidate’s policies and qualities: 56% of Le Pen voters found she spoke to their concerns, while only 21% of Macron voters said the same of him.
Macron plans to tackle a decade of slow growth and rising unemployment by overhauling France’s labour market, simplifying the tax and pension systems, paring back regulations and spending more on education, not least in deprived areas.
IT’S A NEW WAY OF WORKING, IT’S A BIT DIFFERENT TO THE RIGHT-AND LEFT-WING POLITICS WE NORMALLY HAVE
Le Pen offered a radically different vision, proposing to pull France out of the euro, hold a referendum on EU membership and impose protectionist trade policies to shield French workers from what she called "savage globalisation".
One of those at Sunday’s victory rally, 50-year-old nuclear technician Alain Perrouault, said he had voted for Macron
primarily to counter Le Pen.
"I want to live in a democracy," he said, adding he would also vote for Macron’s party in the parliamentary election.
Macron will be hoping most voters take a similarly pragmatic line as he tackles a to-do list of unemployment around 10%, tensions in deprived suburbs, and home-grown Islamist radicalisation that has contributed to a wave of attacks since 2015.
Unlike in the presidential election, where the traditional ruling parties were eliminated in the first round, they will be a force to be reckoned with in the lower house elections.
Reuters
