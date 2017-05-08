Theresa May’s Conservatives open up ‘record lead’ ahead of British election

Monday’s survey for the Guardian newspaper put support for the Conservatives at 49%, up two points from the previous ICM/Guardian poll last week, with Labour down one point at 27%.

The Conservative lead was the biggest on record for any British election survey conducted by ICM, the polling firm said.

ICM said the centrist Liberal Democrat Party was on 9 percent, up one point from last week, while the anti-European Union UK Independence Party fell two points to 6%. ICM interviewed 2,038 adults online between May 5 and 7.

Pollsters got the result of the 2015 election badly wrong, concluding that they had underestimated support for the Conservatives and had over-represented Labour supporters in their surveys.

ICM’s research director, Martin Boon, said there was now a risk that the latest poll was over-stating support for Conservatives and under-representing the Liberal Democrats.

"With the last two years spent on the development of polling methods specifically devised with the intention of confronting the Labour problem, the question must be considered that we’ve gone too far the other way," he said.

