Paris/Brussels — French voters were choosing on Sunday between a young, pro-European Union centrist and a eurosceptic, anti-immigration far-rightist for their next president, with official figures and estimates indicating a low turnout.

Opinion polls predicted that the 39-year-old former economy minister Emmanuel Macron would win the five-year presidency, seeing off the National Front’s Marine Le Pen after an election campaign full of scandal and upsets.

Voting was not due to end until 8pm, but Belgian media published what they said were surveys taken on Sunday by four unnamed pollsters among people who had voted or intended to vote.

The Belgian public broadcaster RTBF said the surveys put Macron’s share of the vote at between 62% and 67%. The information could not be verified. Pollsters are not allowed to publish election-day surveys in France before voting closes. But the reported surveys were broadly in line with the last opinion polls on Friday, and pre-election surveys proved accurate for the tight first round between 11 candidates last month.

By midday, both candidates had voted, he in Le Touquet on the north coast, and she in the northern town of Henin-Beaumont.

A victory for Macron, who wants to deregulate the economy and deepen EU integration, would contrast with recent nativist, anti-globalisation voting outcomes such as those that will see Britain quit the EU and made Donald Trump US president.

Should an upset occur and Le Pen win, the very future of the EU could be on the line, given her desire to close borders, dump the euro currency, and tear up trade treaties.

FAR RIGHT CLOSER THAN EVER

But even in defeat, the 48-year-old’s vote is likely to be about twice what her party scored the last time it reached the presidential second round in 2002, demonstrating the scale of voter disaffection with mainstream politics in France.

After a campaign in which favourites dropped out of the race one after the other, this has put her closer to elected power than the far right has been in France since the Second World War. And if polls prove accurate and the country elects its youngest-ever president rather than its first female leader, Macron himself has said himself he expects no honeymoon period.

Close to 60% of those who plan to vote for Macron say they will do so to stop Le Pen from being elected to lead the eurozone’s second-largest economy, rather than because they fully support the former banker turned politician.

"I don’t necessarily agree with either of the candidates," psychotherapist Denise Dulliand, who was voting in Annecy in the mountainous southeast, said.