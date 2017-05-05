World / Europe

Local polls show Theresa May could increase her majority in national election

05 May 2017 - 10:11 Costas Pitas
Theresa May. Picture: REUTERS/PETER NICHOLLS
Theresa May. Picture: REUTERS/PETER NICHOLLS

London — Britain’s ruling Conservatives have gained more than 100 local council seats across England and Wales, early results showed, suggesting Prime Minister Theresa May could increase her majority in a June 8 national election.

Voters turned out on Thursday to elect thousands of local-level government seats throughout Scotland and across parts of England and Wales, as well as a handful of newly created regional posts.

May’s Conservatives have already gained control of five councils and won a mayoral race with the anti-EU United Kingdom Independence Party’s (UKIP’s) vote collapsing compared to a strong poll performance four years ago when many seats were last contested.

Britain’s centre-left main opposition Labour Party, which trails May’s Conservatives in many opinion polls ahead of the June national election, is expected to lose ground in Scotland, a traditional stronghold now dominated by the Scottish National Party.

Reuters

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Warren Buffett sells down Berkshire’s IBM stake
World / Americas
2.
Local polls show Theresa May could increase her ...
World / Europe
3.
Job growth expected to have rebounded in April
World / Americas
4.
Le Pen hints Macron holds offshore fund
World / Europe

Related Articles

Buckingham Palace’s headline act to retire from public duties
World / Europe

UK local elections will prove whether May has support she needs
World / Europe

Theresa May accuses EU of using Brexit threats to influence the June election
World / Europe

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.