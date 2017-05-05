Local polls show Theresa May could increase her majority in national election

London — Britain’s ruling Conservatives have gained more than 100 local council seats across England and Wales, early results showed, suggesting Prime Minister Theresa May could increase her majority in a June 8 national election.

Voters turned out on Thursday to elect thousands of local-level government seats throughout Scotland and across parts of England and Wales, as well as a handful of newly created regional posts.

May’s Conservatives have already gained control of five councils and won a mayoral race with the anti-EU United Kingdom Independence Party’s (UKIP’s) vote collapsing compared to a strong poll performance four years ago when many seats were last contested.

Britain’s centre-left main opposition Labour Party, which trails May’s Conservatives in many opinion polls ahead of the June national election, is expected to lose ground in Scotland, a traditional stronghold now dominated by the Scottish National Party.

Reuters