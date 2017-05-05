Le Pen hints Macron holds offshore fund

Paris — The French prosecutor’s office launched an inquiry on Thursday into suspicions of fake news being spread to influence Sunday’s presidential vote after far-right leader Marine Le Pen implied her rival Emmanuel Macron held an offshore account.

Macron, favourite to win the presidency, denied allegations of using a foreign tax haven that were made on social media and referred to by Le Pen in an ill-tempered televised debate with him on Wednesday night. He accused her of spreading lies.

After Macron lodged a legal complaint over the allegations, a judicial source said the prosecutor’s office was investigating suspicions that fake news had been intentionally circulated with the aim of swaying Sunday’s voting.

Opinion polls show Macron, a centrist, has roughly a 20 point lead over Le Pen. They see him firmly on course to win after what was widely seen as his solid performance in Wednesday evening’s fractious face-to-face encounter.

French shares and bonds and the euro performed strongly on Thursday, pointing to relief on financial markets that Le Pen had not gained ground with her pledges to quit the euro currency, hold a referendum on leaving the EU, and print money to finance higher state spending.

It was at the end of the two-and-a-half hour debate, watched by 15-million people, that the National Front veteran insinuated that Macron might be concealing funds on a foreign tax account.

"I’ve never had an account in any tax haven," Macron told France Inter radio on Thursday. "Le Pen is behind this.

"She has an internet army mobilising," he said.

Macron said she had allies spreading "false information and lies" who were "in certain cases linked to Russian interests".

Macron’s party has previously complained that his campaign had been the target of "fake news" put out by Russian media, as well as internet attacks on its databases.

That prompted a warning by the French government in February that it would not accept interference by Russia or any other state in the election.

According to a snap poll by Elabe for BFMTV, 63% of viewers found Macron the more convincing of the two candidates in Wednesday’s debate, reinforcing his status as favourite to win the Elysee.

A second poll by Harris Interactive said 42% of people found Macron more convincing in the debate, during which the candidates traded barbs over the economy, the euro and how to combat terrorism. Twenty-six percent found Le Pen more convincing, while 31% chose neither candidate, Harris said.

An OpinionWay survey carried out before the debate showed Macron widening his lead over Le Pen by 61% to 39%.

Le Pen’s proposal to bring back the franc while replacing the euro with another, looser type of co-operation in the form of an ECU basket of currencies prompted an unusual foray into politics by French central bank governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau.

"I hear proposals for a dual currency with the return of a national currency in parallel to a European currency. I must say that such suggestions would put confidence in the currency in danger," he said at a conference.

Russia has denied involvement in attacks on Macron’s campaign.

