Goldman’s CEO says London’s progress could stall due to Brexit

London — London’s progress as a financial centre could stall because of the upheaval Brexit will bring to the industry, Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein was quoted as saying by a report on the BBC website.

When asked whether London’s long-term expansion over the past three decades would go into reverse, he said: "I don’t think it will totally reverse. It will stall, it might backtrack a bit, it just depends on a lot of things about which we are uncertain and I know there isn’t certainty at the moment."

Most of the EU’s financial markets are currently run out of London, but banks have warned that some of the business and the jobs that come with it will have to move if they lose access to the bloc’s single market.

Blankfein said he would like to see an implementation period of at least "a couple of years" once the British exit deal is agreed, so that banks can have time to adapt. The bank has "contingency plans" to move people, depending on the outcome of the negotiations, he said.

The head of Goldman’s international business, Richard Gnodde, warned on March 21 that the bank would begin moving hundreds of people out of London before any Brexit deal is struck between Britain and the EU.