Tempers flare in heated final Le Pen-Macron debate

Macron would win about 59% against 41% if the vote were held now, surveys suggest, but previous debates during the roller-coaster French campaign have shifted public opinion.

The duel marked a new step into the mainstream for Le Pen, whose party was once considered by France’s political establishment to be an extremist fringe that should be boycotted.

When her father, Jean-Marie le Pen, made it into the final round of the presidential election in 2002, his conservative opponent Jacques Chirac refused to debate with him, saying he feared "normalising hate and intolerance".

In the first round of the election on April 23, Marine le Pen finished second, scoring 21.3%, after softening the National Front’s image over the past six years — but without fully removing doubt about the party’s core beliefs.

She sees her rise as the consequence of growing right-wing nationalism and a backlash against globalisation seen in the election of Donald Trump in the US and Britain’s decision to leave the EU.

"I am the candidate of the people of France such as we love it, of the nation that protects jobs, security, our borders," she said in her opening comments.

The debate was unlikely to have swayed any committed supporters of either candidate, but it could influence the roughly 18% of undecided voters and others who were planning to abstain.

Like much of the French press, daily Le Monde deplored a "brutal debate" that was "violent from start to finish".

Many supporters of Communist-backed candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon, who came fourth in the first round, have said they will not vote on Sunday, comparing the final round as a choice between "the plague and cholera".

Hollande and members of the government have led warnings about the risk of a Le Pen presidency.

"We are in a zone of absolute danger," Education Minister Najat Vallaud-Belkacem warned before the debate. "Do not play Russian roulette with our democracy."

Hollande told reporters that "we shouldn’t think the result is a foregone conclusion" and urged Macron, his former adviser and economy minister, to make clear his different vision of France in Europe and the world.

Macron quit the government last August to concentrate on his new centrist political movement, En Marche, which has drawn 250,000 members in 12 months.

On Thursday, Macron will hold his final campaign meeting in the southwest town of Albi while Le Pen will have hers in Ennemain in the north.

AFP