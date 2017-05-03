UK rejects 100bn Brexit bill

London — Brexit Secretary David Davis flatly rejected a reported bill of as much as €100bn from the EU, and threatened to walk away from the bloc without a deal if provoked.

Britain would have no obligation to pay a Brexit bill if it left the EU without an accord, Davis said on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme on Wednesday.

While "nobody is looking for that outcome" since the goal was to reach an agreement with the EU, "we have to maintain the alternative option" of walking away, he said.

The threat illustrates the escalating rhetoric between London and Brussels before talks to leave the bloc even begin. Prime Minister Theresa May vowed on Tuesday she would not be pushed about in the talks, saying European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker was learning that she could be "bloody difficult".