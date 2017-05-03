Putin talks with Erdogan about diplomatic push in Syria

Syria’s opposition is sceptical about the Russian initiative, which calls for the creation of four buffer zones patrolled by forces that could include troops from Russia, Turkey and Iran. The areas would be set up in the north-western Idlib province, Homs province in the west, the East Ghouta suburb of the capital Damascus, and southern Syria.

Opponents of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad want UN peacekeepers to be deployed. This idea has been rejected by the Syrian government, pro-Kremlin newspaper Izvestia reported on Wednesday, citing a ruling party lawmaker in Damascus, Sadji Taama.

In a sign of the difficulties in brokering a solution, on Wednesday, the opposition delegation suspended its participation in the talks in the Kazakh capital, Astana, because of "unending bombardment" by government forces and their allies, a senior opposition member, Yahya al-Aridi, said by text message.

Harder line

Russia has long urged the US to join forces with it in Syria, but Trump’s campaign pledge to co-operate with Putin on defeating Islamic State has run into resistance from Republicans and Democrats, who are pushing for a harder line towards Moscow over its meddling in the US election, support for Assad, and interference in Ukraine.

The Trump-Putin call was the first between the two leaders since tensions erupted over a US missile strike on Syria last month in response to a chemical weapons attack the US government claims was launched by Assad’s forces. The Syrian president and his Russian allies reject the accusations.