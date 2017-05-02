Marine le Pen’s plagiarism shows how the fringe is shifting the mainstream

So it’s easy to explain why Le Pen has done what she’s done. What’s more interesting is how she could pull it off and still sound natural.

The Fillon speech from April 15 was filled with pride about France’s place in the world and its cultural achievements. Fillon spoke of the country’s geographical position at the crossroads of various civilizations and the popularity of the French language with learners from Argentina to Poland.

He went on to define France’s "path for the 21st century": the French path concerned with humanity, the human being, the path of free will, of reason, the path of culture, of doubt, of discussion, of compromise, of dialog, the path of balance, of liberty for the individual and for nations.

Le Pen repeated this almost word for word. The only slight divergence came when the two politicians discussed the alternatives. Fillon mentioned Nazism and Stalinism, but also "a blind and blinding religion" that is equivalent to totalitarianism. Le Pen spoke of globalism and "the Islamist ideology that seeks to enslave the world through terror and through a nihilist and obscurantist religious vision".

The difference, however, is as trivial as the gap between Fillon and Le Pen on immigration. Fillon proposed immigration quotas for non-EU nationals; Le Pen wants to stop all immigration or at least slow it to a bare minimum, EU nationals included. Le Pen’s rhetoric has been more inflammatory ("Playtime is over," she has declared menacingly, addressing immigrants eyeing France’s relatively generous social safety net), but both have spoken out against radical Islam and in favor of integration by assimilation.

In other words, Fillon moved the French centre-right closer to Le Pen’s long-held anti-immigrant, anti-Muslim stance — and thus enabled Le Pen to quote him verbatim without batting an eyelash.

That’s what’s been happening to a number of European centre-right parties this election year. Imitating the fiery rhetoric of his then-surging populist rival Geert Wilders, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte told immigrants to "act normal or get out".