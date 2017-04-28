World / Europe

Woman is shot as UK police foil active terrorism plot in London

28 April 2017 - 13:44 Michael Holden and Kate Holton
Picture: GETTY IMAGES
Picture: GETTY IMAGES

London — British police said on Friday that they had thwarted an active terrorism plot, after a woman was shot during an armed raid on a house in north London.

Neil Basu, senior national co-ordinator for counterterrorism policing, told reporters that six people had been arrested in an operation in which counterterrorism officers used CS gas at a London property.

A woman in her 20s was shot during the raid on Thursday evening. Basu said searches were ongoing and that police believed they had contained the threat.

Asked if the police had foiled an active plot, Basu replied: "Yes".

Meanwhile, a man who was arrested carrying knives near Prime Minister Theresa May’s office in Westminster on Thursday in a separate incident, remains in police custody, Basu said.

Reuters

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Woman is shot as UK police foil active terrorism ...
World / Europe
2.
Trump wants to revisit Korea trade deal — and ...
World / Americas
3.
The grounded goals of Africa's space age
World / Africa
4.
Marine Le Pen fishes for votes with sea trip
World / Europe

Related Articles

UK government wants access to encrypted private messaging
World / Europe

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.