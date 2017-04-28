Marine Le Pen fishes for votes with sea trip

Paris — French far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen hopped onto a fishing boat at dawn on Thursday as she pursued a guerrilla-style campaign that has upstaged frontrunner Emmanuel Macron.

Le Pen boarded the trawler at the port of Grau-du-Roi for a four-hour trip out to sea, seeking to portray herself as the protector of small businesses against the man she says embodies "unbridled globalisation".

Le Pen stole a march on Macron on Wednesday by making an unannounced visit to a Whirlpool factory in northern France where the US appliances giant is threatening to partially outsource production to Poland.

Her visit forced Macron, who was visiting the town where the factory is based, to hastily change his plans and also go to the site. The besuited Macron spent more than an hour debating with workers.

Le Pen said Macron supported "an ultra-liberal economy" and "total deregulation".

Macron reminded voters on Twitter of the National Front candidate’s pledge to pull out of the eurozone.

AFP