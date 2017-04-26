Using multimedia players to stream pirated content illegal, says EU’s top court

Luxembourg — Shoppers of multimedia players that allow viewers to easily stream pirated movies and TV series are breaking the law, the EU’s top court decided on Wednesday. The case involved Jack Frederik Wullems of the Netherlands who sells various models of multimedia players over the internet that enable movie files to be easily web-streamed on a TV.

These types of boxes are widely sold across Europe, offering consumers a way to illegally stream movies without the hassle or guilt of going through piracy websites. Making this possible are add-ons built into the player, which provide seamless access to pirate sites offering films, TV series and live sporting events.

Given that "the main attraction of that player ... is the pre-installation of the add-ons concerned, the court finds that the purchaser of such a player accesses a free and unauthorised offer of protected works deliberately and in full knowledge of the circumstances", the court said in a statement announcing the decision.

A Dutch court referred the question about the legality of the streamed videos to the EU’s highest court in 2015.

AFP