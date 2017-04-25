Shinzo Abe to visit Russia to meet Vladimir Putin

World / Europe

25 April 2017 - 11:01 Agency Staff
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting of the guardian council of the Russian Geographic Society at its headquarters in St Petersburg, Russia, on April 24 2017. Picture: SPUTNIK/ALEKSEY NIKOLSKYI/KREMLIN VIA REUTERS
Moscow — Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will visit Russia this week for a meeting with President Vladimir Putin, the Kremlin said Tuesday, as the two sides look to make headway on a decades-old territorial dispute.

The Kremlin said talks set for Thursday would focus on "the state and prospects for development of Russo-Japanese co-operation in the political, trade and economic, and humanitarian spheres".

The meeting follows on from Putin’s first visit to Japan in 11 years last December, when the two leaders failed to resolve a disagreement over an island chain that has prevented their nations signing a peace treaty to formally end the Second World War.

The Soviet Union seized islands off Japan’s northern coast in 1945 in the closing days of the war.

Known as the Southern Kurils in Russia and the Northern Territories in Japan, they have been a thorn in relations ever since.

AFP

