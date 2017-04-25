Hacker group Pawn Storm said to have hit France’s Macron with cyber attack

Macron, who faces a May 7 election runoff against the National Front’s Marine Le Pen, has complained previously that Russian state news agencies have tried to disrupt his campaign with fake news reports. In March, Macron was hit by a fake-news hoax in which a bogus website resembling the site of Belgian newspaper Le Soir reported that Saudi Arabia was financing his campaign.

Between mid-March and mid-April, Pawn Storm hackers set up at least five fake websites resembling those of Macron’s campaign site, Guéza said.

Major damage

E-mails were sent from the sites to people connected to the campaign, with attachments that would plant spyware on their computers if opened. The technique, known as spear-phishing, can cause major damage. That’s what happened in 2016 when hackers released a trove of e-mails that cast the Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in an unfavourable light. The US is now investigating possible Russian involvement in that case.

Polls have suggested Macron would beat Le Pen in the run-off by at least 20 percentage points. The front-runner, who takes a tougher stance on Russia than Le Pen, has charged Kremlin-controlled media outlets with spreading baseless news about him. In March, Le Pen, who favours lifting sanctions against Russia, travelled to Moscow and was received by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Macron aides said they did not think the attacks on his campaign had succeeded.

Aurore Berge, a campaign adviser, said that campaign staff members "hardly use any e-mail", banking instead on encrypted messaging services for most digital communication.

In an interview published on Monday on French news website Silicon.fr, Mounir Mahjoubi, Macron’s director of digital operations, said hackers had "gathered all the names, public or semipublic, associated with the team of [Macron’s campaign] and targeted all of them."

Fake logins

However, Mahjoubi told Silicon.fr that the campaign had taken measures to prevent spyware infection from such e-mails, and even counterattacked the hackers, "by sending them massive numbers of fake logins and passwords". Calls by Bloomberg to Mahjoubi were not answered.

According to Trend Micro, other targets of Pawn Storm include German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s CDU party, which was attacked in May 2016 and June 2016, and the Konrad Adenauer Stiftung, a foundation associated with the CDU, hit earlier in April.

Bloomberg