European central banker worried by ‘lurching’ US economy

25 April 2017 - 10:21 Agency Staff
The headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany. Picture: EPA
Vienna — European Central Bank (ECB) governing council member Ewald Nowotny said uncertainties remain about future US measures such as trade deals and tax reform which are "worrying", according to an interview published on Tuesday.

Nowotny, who is Austria’s central bank governor, has just returned from IMF and World Bank meetings in Washington.

"One of our interlocutors in Washington told us that Trump and his team did not expect to win. They have election programmes but are not prepared for how to move on … which means the world’s biggest economy could lurch around without orientation for a while," he said, according to Der Standard.

Germany’s record trade surplus is possible grist to Trump’s mill

The EU powerhouse has posted a record surplus days after the US accused the country of exploiting a ‘grossly undervalued’ euro
World
2 months ago

