Can Emmanuel Macron close the deal?

"He makes you feel like you are the most important person in the world," says Dominique Moisi, the French political scientist and writer.

After his studies he joined the investment bank Rothschild, where he made nearly €3m in four years, a chunk of it from advising Swiss food giant Nestlé on its 2012 acquisition of Pfizer’s baby food business.

Introduced to Hollande in 2008, Macron joined his campaign team two years later. When Hollande defeated conservative incumbent Nicolas Sarkozy in 2012, he brought Macron into the Elysee Palace as an adviser on economic and European issues.

Just 34 at the time, Macron was relegated to a modest top-floor office under the eaves. But he did not shy away from speaking his mind, pressing Hollande on economic reform and dismissing his pre-election pledge to tax French incomes above €1m at a 75% rate with the jibe: "It’s Cuba without the sun." Despite that, Hollande warmed to his provocative protege, irking others who viewed him as impudent and disloyal.

Laurent Fabius, foreign minister at the time, referred to him as the "the little powdered marquis", according to French newspaper Le Monde.

Macron left two years later, frustrated that his ideas were not being translated into policy, aides and friends say.

By the summer of 2014, he had given up on politics and was planning to launch a consulting firm. But in late August, while riding his bike on the North Sea coast near Le Touquet, he got a call from Hollande’s office. Following the firing of economy minister Arnaud Montebourg, Hollande wanted to know if Macron would return to the government.

Valls vengeance

According to aides, Macron’s decision to launch his own campaign for the presidency can be traced to the first half of 2015, when he was preparing his first big initiative as minister.

The "Loi Macron", as it came to be known, aimed to loosen Sunday shopping restrictions, liberalise the bus sector and deregulate professions like notaries.

Macron spent a huge amount of time discussing his bill with legislators and cobbling together what he believed was a bipartisan majority in support of it.

As his profile rose, Valls, who also declined comment, began to see him as a dangerous rival, according to several government officials.

Instead of putting the bill to a vote, Valls insisted on ramming it through parliament by decree — a move Macron and his aides believe was aimed at robbing him of a political victory.

"When I saw Emmanuel’s face as he sat there in parliament I thought he would resign that very evening," his mother is quoted as saying in the Fulda book.

In the months that followed, as Macron’s popularity continued to rise, he and his staff began thinking about launching a political movement that built on the centrist consensus he had forged in parliament.

After the attacks by home-grown Islamist extremists on November 13 2015 that killed 130 people, simmering tension within the government boiled over.

Macron, in a preview of the argument he would make in his Christmas Eve letter to Hollande and Valls, told an event in Paris one week after the attacks that French society was "partly responsible" for the emergence of terrorism, citing a lack of opportunities in France’s bleak "banlieues".

Days later, Valls rebuked Macron in parliament, saying his comments amounted to an apology for the extremists. The prime minister later blocked a Macron bill on digital and labour market reform, distributing parts it to other cabinet members.

Valls had made clear what he thought of the Christmas Eve letter, to which Macron never received a formal response.

Too close to call

After months of secrecy, Macron launched En Marche! in April and appeared a week later on the cover of glossy society magazine Paris Match with his wife under the headline "together on the road to power".

Some members of the government reacted by vilifying Macron as an ungrateful "Brutus". But the movement has since attracted about 250,000 followers. And Valls, defeated by Benoit Hamon in the Socialist primary, has said he will vote for Macron.

In recent months, everything has broken Macron’s way.

Fillon, once the favourite, has been damaged by an investigation into whether he paid his wife a generous taxpayer-funded salary for work she did not do — a charge they both deny. And Hamon has flopped out of contention.

He took a big step towards the presidency on Sunday by winning the first round of voting and qualifying for a May 7 runoff alongside far-right leader Le Pen.

A victory for Macron would be a blow to populism in Europe. And it would open the door to an elusive "grand bargain" with Germany — which holds its own election in September — on strengthening the fragile eurozone.

First, Macron would need to show he can deliver on reforms of the labour market and pare back a French state that accounts for 57% of economic output, the highest level in Europe.

That would be a challenge. Macron may struggle to cobble together a centrist majority in parliament in legislative elections to be held in June. If he fails, he faces the prospect of an awkward "cohabitation" with Fillon’s conservatives.

"To get this majority, a lot of people will need to break party lines and take personal risks. It’s not going to be easy," said Gilles Moec, an economist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Reuters