France votes in most unpredictable presidential election in decades

Seeking to benefit from a worldwide move away from established political parties, the former banker and economy minister formed his own movement, "En Marche" ("On the Move"), that he says is "neither to the left nor to the right".

But polls show scandal-tainted conservative candidate Francois Fillon, a former prime minister, and hard-left firebrand Jean-Luc Melenchon are also in with a fighting chance of finishing among the top two candidates and reaching the all-important second round.

Le Pen cast her ballot in Henin-Beaumont, a former coal mining town in northern France that has an FN mayor.

Macron voted in the chic Normandy seaside resort of Le Touquet with wife, Brigitte, his former high school teacher who is 25 years his senior.

Four hours after voting stations opened, turnout was up slightly on the figure at the same stage in 2012, suggesting it could beat the final figure of 79.48% in that election.

Nearly 47-million people are eligible to vote and most polling stations were to close at 1700 GMT with those in major cities shutting an hour later. First projected results are expected shortly afterwards.

In the wake of the policeman’s killing on Thursday, 50,000 police and 7,000 soldiers have been deployed around France to protect voters.

The terror attack was the latest in a bloody series have cost more than 230 lives since 2015.

Closely watched around the world, the French campaign has been full of unpredictable twists and turns.

A race that began with the surprise nomination of Fillon as right-wing candidate in November shifted into a higher gear in December when unpopular Socialist President Francois Hollande decided not to seek re-election.

Hollande’s five years in office have been dogged by a sluggish economy and the constant terror threat.

After voting in Tulle, central France, Hollande said "democracy is stronger than all else", in a reference to the Paris attack.

Fillon was the early frontrunner until his support waned after he was charged following accusations he gave his British-born wife a fictitious job as his parliamentary assistant for which she was paid nearly €700,000 of public money.

Though there are four main contenders in the election, a total of 11 candidates are taking part. The candidate for the governing Socialists, Benoit Hamon, was a distant fifth going into the final weekend.

