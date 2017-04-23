Euro jumps as Macron and Le Pen lead French election count

Paris — The euro jumped against the dollar on Sunday after early counting of ballots in the first round of the French election showed that centrist Emmanuel Macron and the National Front’s Marine Le Pen were on course to reach next month’s run-off.

Le Pen has about 25% of the vote, according to initial estimates by the Interior Ministry. Macron has 21.3% and Republican candidate Francois Fillon is on 19.7%. Pollsters project that the count will shift in favor of Macron as votes from major cities are taken into account. Communist-backed Jean Luc Melenchon is on 17.9%.

The shared currency gained as much as 1.9% in early trading in Auckland and touched $1.0933, the biggest intraday gain and highest level since November. A place for Macron in the second round would avoid investors’ nightmare scenario of a contest between the anti-euro Le Pen and the Communist-backed Jean-Luc Melenchon.

"This is the perfect scenario the market was desperately looking for," said Sebastien Galy, a macro strategist at Deutsche Bank AG in New York.

While the euro has moved as a result of developments in the election campaign, French bonds have borne the brunt of political risk. The French-German 10-year yield spread reached the widest since 2012 in February before fluctuating in a tight range since then. The spread narrowed last week, and the euro gained, with the price action driven by last-minute adjustments to positions.

Bloomberg