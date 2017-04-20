Naturalised Russians may lose citizenship

Moscow — Russia will be able to remove citizenship from naturalised foreigners who get involved in terrorism under legislation submitted by MPs after a suicide bomber killed 14 people in the St Petersburg subway.

The draft bill put forward by leaders of all four parties in Russia’s lower house of parliament would strip naturalised citizens of their status if they are convicted of terrorism and other crimes including hostage-taking, killing a government official and financing extremism.

It follows President Vladimir Putin’s call for tighter regulation after the April 3 attack in St Petersburg, while he was visiting his native city.

"Under the Russian constitution, we cannot revoke anyone’s citizenship, but we can overturn the decisions that served as the basis for granting someone Russian citizenship," Putin said in an April 11 interview to Mir TV. "We are in consultation with our legal experts and I think this decision will be taken very soon."

Investigators have blamed Russia’s worst terrorist attack in a major city in years on a group of migrant workers from central Asia with suspected ties to radical Islamist groups.

Bloomberg