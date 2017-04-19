UK’s George Osborne will edit Evening Standard after quitting parliament

London — Former British finance minister George Osborne, a key opponent of Brexit, says he is quitting parliament but will "go on fighting" for Britain as editor of London’s Evening Standard newspaper.

"I am stepping down from the house of commons — for now," Osborne wrote in a letter to his constituents, leaving the door open for a potential comeback.

He was appointed as editor of the Evening Standard — Britain’s fourth-largest newspaper by circulation — in March.

A week earlier, he had already drawn criticism for disclosing that he would receive £650,000 a year working as an adviser to the US asset management fund BlackRock for four days a month.

Osborne, who has been representing Tatton in northwest England since 2001, served as chancellor of the exchequer under former prime minister David Cameron between 2010 and 2016, dealing with the aftermath of the global financial crisis.

He left the government in July following the Brexit vote, in a referendum in which he had campaigned hard for Britain to stay in the EU.

His resignation came as parliament prepared to debate and vote on Prime Minister Theresa May’s call to hold a snap election on June 8.

May, who made the shock call on Tuesday, is seeking to make strong gains against the opposition before gruelling Brexit negotiations.

Osborne’s controversial appointment in March as editor of the Evening Standard sparked a chorus of calls from opposition legislators for him to quit his seat in Parliament.

"At the age of 45, I don’t want to spend the rest of my life just being an ex-chancellor; I want new challenges," Osborne wrote. "I will go on fighting for that Britain I love from the editor’s chair of a great newspaper. It’s still too early to be writing my memoirs."

May, who fired Osborne as chancellor last July, had defended his right to remain a member of parliament, saying legislators had always held other jobs, bringing "a breadth of experience into the house of commons."

