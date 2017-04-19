European car sales surge to highest level on record

Berlin — European car sales in March surged to their highest level on record as Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Renault took advantage of a solid economy to lure more buyers.

Benefiting from the shift in Easter to April, industry-wide registrations rose 11% to 1.94-million vehicles in March, the Brussels-based European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA) said Wednesday. Fiat and Renault gained market share at the expense of regional leader Volkswagen and number two PSA Group.

Falling unemployment helped buoy consumer confidence in Europe, underpinning auto demand. Even the UK, Europe’s biggest car market after Germany, has resisted a Brexit-induced slowdown, with sales in the country up 8.4% in March. The region’s resilient car market is a contrast to the US, where vehicle sales unexpectedly declined in March.

"The latest car market result supports the positive news that we have seen from the wider economy" in Europe, Jonathon Poskitt, an analyst with LMC Automotive in Oxford, England, said in a report, adding that the seasonally adjusted annual sales pace in western Europe was currently at the highest level since early 2008.

French growth

Germany posted an 11% gain in March. Registrations in France, in the midst of highly contested election, climbed 7%. In Italy, car deliveries surged 18%. The ACEA compiles numbers from the EU’s 28 member countries, excluding Malta, plus Switzerland, Norway and Iceland.

Volkswagen’s European sales failed to keep pace with the overall market, rising 6.2% in March. That caused its market share to drop to 21.4% from 22.4% a year earlier. The manufacturer’s diesel-related troubles have persisted more than a year into the emissions-cheating scandal.

Paris-based PSA, which agreed in March to purchase General Motors’ European division, saw market share narrow to 16.1% from 16.9%, including the US company’s Opel unit, underscoring the competitive pressure in the region.

Fiat Chrysler, whose Jeep Renegade and Fiat 500X have been winning over customers in Europe’s growing sport utility vehicle (SUV) segment, boosted its market share to 6.8% from 6.3%. Renault’s Captur SUV and Scenic minivan helped it woo 9.5% of the region’s car buyers in March, up from 9.2% a year earlier.

Bloomberg