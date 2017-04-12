SYRIAN CONFLICT
Tillerson and Lavrov meet in Moscow as US blasts Russia about Syria
Russia is resolute about rebels using sarin gas, not Assad, and that the US is using faulty intelligence as it did to justify its 2003 invasion of Iraq
Moscow — US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov began talks in Moscow amid heightened tensions after the Trump administration accused the Kremlin of trying to cover up a chemical-weapons attack by its Syrian ally Bashar al-Assad.
With the Kremlin still not saying whether President Vladimir Putin will meet Tillerson, the top US diplomat’s first visit to Russia since Donald Trump’s election began on Wednesday with a handshake and a demand from Lavrov for clarity on their relationship and the direction of US foreign policy.
"Over the past few months, we heard a lot of things from Washington regarding the current state and outlook for these relations," Lavrov told Tillerson. "I will be frank and say that we have a lot of questions regarding the very ambiguous and contradictory ideas on a whole range of bilateral and international issues."
The meeting comes "at an important moment in the relationship so that we can further clarify areas of common objectives, areas of common interest, even when our tactical approaches may be different", Tillerson said in response. Their talks will "further clarify areas of sharp difference so that we can better understand why these differences exist and what prospects for narrowing those differences may be".
The US and its allies are trying to increase pressure on Russia to abandon its support for Assad, which has been crucial in keeping the regime in power after six years of civil war. That conflict has become enmeshed with the battle against Islamic State and drawn in US, Russia, Iran and Turkey, as well as multiple extremist groups and militias backed by regional powers such as Saudi Arabia. On Tuesday, Tillerson said that Putin’s government has aligned itself with an "unreliable partner" in Assad, whose reign is coming to an end, as well as Iran and Hezbollah.
Chemical attack
On Tuesday, US officials laid out the case against Assad over the chemical attack in Syria’s Idlib province that prompted Trump to order an air strike with 59 cruise missiles on a Syrian air base last week. Accusing Russia of spreading disinformation, they published a four-page document with satellite images, reports from the scene and evidence of exposure gathered from victims that the US said showed "the Syrian regime conducted a chemical weapons attack, using the nerve agent sarin gas, against its own people".
Russia saw "some very troubling actions" in Syria by the US and "we believe it fundamentally important not to let these actions happen again", Lavrov said. Russia’s ready for dialogue with the US on an "equal footing".
Russia has "absolutely reliable information" that the Idlib incident happened after Syrian SU-22 jets struck a store controlled by terrorists for manufacturing chemical weapons to be used in Syria and Iraq, Russian’s deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov told reporters in Moscow on Wednesday.
"We see, in response, efforts to promote already established conclusions of an accusatory nature which our colleagues from the US and Western countries are pushing."
Putin has compared accusations of Syrian chemical weapons use to the faulty intelligence used to justify the 2003 US invasion of Iraq. The Russian foreign ministry also blasted the US for relying on "staged photos of events on the ground" in justifying the strike on Syria.
"Syria and Russia provide a common enemy, a very good platform for consolidation" between the US and its Western allies, Putin said at a Kremlin press conference with Italian President Sergio Mattarella on Tuesday. "We’re ready to be patient. We hope only that this will end up on some kind of a positive trend."
Bloomberg
Please login or register to comment.