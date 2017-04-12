Tillerson and Lavrov meet in Moscow as US blasts Russia about Syria

The meeting comes "at an important moment in the relationship so that we can further clarify areas of common objectives, areas of common interest, even when our tactical approaches may be different", Tillerson said in response. Their talks will "further clarify areas of sharp difference so that we can better understand why these differences exist and what prospects for narrowing those differences may be".

The US and its allies are trying to increase pressure on Russia to abandon its support for Assad, which has been crucial in keeping the regime in power after six years of civil war. That conflict has become enmeshed with the battle against Islamic State and drawn in US, Russia, Iran and Turkey, as well as multiple extremist groups and militias backed by regional powers such as Saudi Arabia. On Tuesday, Tillerson said that Putin’s government has aligned itself with an "unreliable partner" in Assad, whose reign is coming to an end, as well as Iran and Hezbollah.

Chemical attack

On Tuesday, US officials laid out the case against Assad over the chemical attack in Syria’s Idlib province that prompted Trump to order an air strike with 59 cruise missiles on a Syrian air base last week. Accusing Russia of spreading disinformation, they published a four-page document with satellite images, reports from the scene and evidence of exposure gathered from victims that the US said showed "the Syrian regime conducted a chemical weapons attack, using the nerve agent sarin gas, against its own people".

Russia saw "some very troubling actions" in Syria by the US and "we believe it fundamentally important not to let these actions happen again", Lavrov said. Russia’s ready for dialogue with the US on an "equal footing".

Russia has "absolutely reliable information" that the Idlib incident happened after Syrian SU-22 jets struck a store controlled by terrorists for manufacturing chemical weapons to be used in Syria and Iraq, Russian’s deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov told reporters in Moscow on Wednesday.