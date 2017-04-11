FRENCH ELECTIONS
Ire over Marine Le Pen’s denial of wartime Jewish arrests
Paris — Far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen drew protests from her political rivals and the Israeli government on Monday by denying the French state’s responsibility for a mass arrest of Jews in Paris during the Second World War.
Two weeks before the first round of the election in which she is a frontrunner, Le Pen touched a nerve by reopening debate about the state’s role in one of the darkest episodes in French history under the Nazi occupation.
"I think France isn’t responsible for the Vel d’Hiv," Le Pen said on Sunday, referring to the German-ordered round-up by French police of 13,000 Jews in July 1942.
Most were crammed into the Velodrome d’Hiver cycling stadium, commonly known as the Vel d’Hiv, before being deported to Auschwitz.
"I think that, in general, if there are people responsible, it is those who were in power at the time. It is not France," Le Pen said in an interview with media groups Le Figaro, RTL and LCI.
Le Pen’s rivals pounced on her comments, which could set back her anti-immigration National Front’s attempts to clean up its image and distance it from the anti-Semitic views of her father, Jean-Marie Le Pen, the party’s founder.
"Some people had forgotten that Marine Le Pen is the daughter of Jean-Marie Le Pen. They haven’t changed," centrist presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron told BFM television.
The Israeli foreign ministry said it regretted that anti-Semitism "is raising its head again today".
"This contradicts the historical truth as expressed in statements by French presidents who recognised the country’s responsibility for the fate of the French Jews who perished in the Holocaust," a ministry spokesman said.
Gilles Ivaldi, a political scientist at the University of Nice, said Le Pen’s remark was damaging for her. "It … runs completely counter to the party’s efforts and gives ammunition to all those who say that the National Front remains a party with extreme right militants and culture."
Jitters about the French election hit financial markets on Monday after polls tightened, with support growing for far-left candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon who, like Le Pen, wants a referendum on the country’s membership of the EU.
France’s borrowing costs hit their highest level compared with Germany’s for six weeks while the euro edged lower against the dollar.
For weeks polls have shown Le Pen and Macron topping first-round voting and qualifying for the May 7 run-off that Macron is predicted to win.
But there has been a recent surge by the communist-backed Melenchon and support for conservative Francois Fillon, whose campaign has struggled as he fights nepotism allegations, has stabilised.
An Opinionway survey on Monday showed Le Pen winning 24% in the first round, ahead of Macron on 23%, Fillon on 19% and Melenchon on 18%.
Altogether 76,000 Jews deported from France were killed.
Reuters
