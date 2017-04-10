Dijsselbloem says outcry over ‘drinks and women’ comment is about austerity

The Hague — Eurogroup chairman Jeroen Dijsselbloem said on Monday he believed an outcry over his comment that southern European countries blew money on "drinks and women" was triggered by anger at unpopular eurozone austerity policies.

And he said he regretted the uproar around the interview which has "escalated enormously. It’s starting to look like I’ve committed a war crime."

March’s gaffe by Dijsselbloem, who is also the Dutch finance minister, and the resulting backlash exposed simmering north-south tension in the EU’s single currency zone.

"Everyone knows I never said southern Europeans spend their money on booze and women. That was never my message," Dijsselbloem said told the centre-left Dutch daily De Volkskrant.

"The anger over [what I said in] the interview is anger over eight years of crisis management policy," he added.

The eurozone debt crisis almost forced Greece out of the zone and German-led austerity has left a legacy of bitterness.

"Some euro countries find the policies were too strictly shaped around a northern agenda. That the commitments and rules are too restrictive and therefore killing the economy," said Dijsselbloem.