Russian bombing suspect identified

Moscow — Russian investigators suspect a radical Islamist immigrant from Kyrgyzstan detonated the explosives in a St Petersburg subway car on Monday that killed 14 people in the worst terrorist attack in a major Russian city in years, Interfax reported.

The likely suicide bomber was a Russian citizen born in the central Asian republic, said a spokesman for the Kyrgyz government’s Committee For National Security, adding that his agency was working with Russian officials on the probe. Interfax quoted the agency as identifying the suspected bomber as Akbarzhon Dzhalilov, born in 1995, from the city of Osh.

Improvised Device

Investigators suspect he was linked to radical Islamist groups and carried his improvised device in a backpack. Remains of the bomber are now being subjected to DNA testing, Interfax said.

A second device was found at another station and defused on Monday and police were seeking a second suspect. Officials in Kazakhstan said they were co-operating with Russian authorities, although it was not clear if there was an additional suspect from that country.

There has been no claim of responsibility.

Eleven people were killed in the blast and three more died later from their injuries, Health Minister Veronika Skvortsova said, adding that 49 remained in hospital. The bomb detonated inside the train as it travelled between two major hub stations in the centre of the city.