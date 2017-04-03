Russia on high alert after train explosion

Russia has been the target of attacks by separatist Islamist Chechen militants in past years.

Islamic State, which has drawn recruits from the ranks of Chechen rebels, has also threatened attacks across Russia in retaliation for Russian military intervention in Syria.

The Russian air force and special forces have been supporting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in fighting rebel groups and Islamic State fighters now being driven out of their Syrian strongholds.

St Petersburg emergency services said at first that there had been two explosions. But a source in the emergency services said later that there had been only one but that the explosion had occurred in a tunnel between stations.

The blast occurred at 2.40pm, well before the evening rush hour. Authorities closed all St Petersburg metro stations. The Moscow metro said it was taking unspecified additional security measures in case of an attack there.

Russia has been on particular alert against Chechen rebels returning from Syriao.

At least 38 people were killed in 2010, when two women suicide bombers detonated bombs on packed Moscow metro trains. More than 330 people, half of them children, were killed in 2004 when police stormed a school in southern Russia after a hostage-taking by Islamist militants. In 2002, 120 hostages were killed when police stormed a Moscow theatre to end a hostage-taking.

Putin, as prime minister, launched a 1999 campaign to crush a separatist government in the Muslim southern region of Chechnya, and as president, continued a hard line in suppressing rebellion.

Reuters