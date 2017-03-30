Former prime minister Valls lifts French independent Macron’s election hopes

"One must not take any risks with the republic," Valls said in an interview with RMC radio. "Therefore, I’ll vote for Macron. The interests of France are above that of the rules of any party or primary." He said he feared Le Pen’s support was underreported by polls. Socialist Party nominee Benoit Hamon shot back angrily at Valls, calling his behaviour "dishonourable".

Macron, who served as economy minister under Valls before quitting to run on his own, was speaking on another radio station when his former boss gave his endorsement. Macron thanked Valls for his support but said he remained politically independent and committed to renewing the personalities and practices of French politics. Valls said he did not plan to work with Macron.

Hamon called on leftists from "social democrats" to communists to back his "transformative and credible project", including those who now support leftist candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon, who is running slightly ahead

of Hamon.

Last Sunday, Hamon said that he had been "stabbed in the back" by Socialists who had endorsed Macron.

Socialist President Francois Hollande decided not to run for re-election because of his record-low popularity, but the party primary exposed a deep divide between a leftist wing represented by Hamon and a rival faction, headed by Valls, that is more concerned about business and public order.

According to Bloomberg’s composite of opinion polls, Macron would win 25% of the vote and Le Pen 26% on April 23. Fillon lags at 19%, Melenchon at 14% and Hamon at 10%. Another six candidates share the remaining votes.

Every poll has shown Macron easily winning the May 7 runoff over Le Pen.

With Hamon struggling and Le Pen cozying up to Russia President Vladimir Putin as she threatens to upend the EU, other Socialist heavyweights such as former Paris mayor Bertrand Delanoe and Defence Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian have supported Macron.

Hamon supporters accused Valls of reneging on a promise to support whoever won the primary, with Arnaud Montebourg, a former industry minister, saying Valls "has no honour."

Valls said Hamon and Montebourg could not give lessons in loyalty as they both quit his government in 2014 and belonged to a group of Socialist legislators who proudly called themselves "les frondeurs", or rebels, and opposed many state laws.