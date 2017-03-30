Banks scramble as May triggers complex Brexit

"We could not approve this merger on the terms ... proposed," said European competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager, blocking the €29bn deal to combine Deutsche Boerse and the London Stock Exchange (LSE).

A merger would have created Europe’s biggest stock exchange. But the European Commission objected, saying the deal, which was the pair’s fifth attempt to combine, would have resulted in a monopoly in the processing of bond trades.

Selling MTS, the LSE’s Italian fixed-income trading platform, would have removed the commission’s concerns but the LSE declined to do so.

"How exactly these markets work and the products traded can seem like rocket science," Vestager said. "But actually our competition concerns with this merger are very simple.

"In some markets Deutsche Börse and London Stock Exchange both provide the same services. And in some of these markets they are essentially the only players and the merger would therefore have led to a de facto monopoly."

Banks are enacting two-stage contingency plans for Brexit. The first involves relatively small numbers of jobs to make sure the requisite licences, technology and infrastructure are in place, while the next requires longer-term thinking on what their European business will look like in the future.

The British Bankers’ Association and the City of London Corporation, which runs the financial district, said it was crucial that banks retained as much access to the single market as possible.

Regulatory and banking experts working for the City of London and lobby group TheCityUK are drawing up proposals for a "mutual recognition" system. Under this, the EU and Britain would broadly accept firms in each other’s financial markets because their home regulatory systems apply similar standards.

The aim is for London-based banks to keep serving continental clients. Sceptics say mutual recognition is largely untested globally and would struggle to win EU approval.

Reuters