Banks scramble as May triggers complex Brexit

London-Brussels — Prime Minister Theresa May formally began Britain’s divorce from the EU on Wednesday, declaring there was no turning back and ushering in a tortuous exit process that will test the bloc’s cohesion and pitch her country into the unknown.
In one of the most significant steps by a UK leader since the Second World War, May notified European Council president Donald Tusk in a hand-delivered letter Britain would quit the club it joined in 1973.
"The United Kingdom is leaving the European Union," May told parliament nine months after Britain shocked investors and world leaders by unexpectedly voting to quit the bloc. "This is an historic moment from which there can be no turning back."
The prime minister, an initial opponent of Brexit who won the top job in the political turmoil that followed the referendum vote, now has two years to negotiate the terms of the divorce before it comes into effect in late March 2019.
Sterling slipped against the dollar after a choppy day
of trading on Wednesday, receiving no clear direction from Britain’s formal triggering of its exit from the EU.
The pound had touched an eight-day low of $1.2377 in Asian trading, before bouncing back to trade as high as $1.2478 after the confirmation that the EU’s article 50 had been triggered.
May has one of the toughest jobs of any recent UK prime minister: holding it together in the face of renewed demands for Scottish independence, while conducting arduous talks with 27 other EU states on finance, trade, security and other complex issues.
Meanwhile, an attempted merger between the German and British stock exchanges was struck down by European regulators on Wednesday, formally ending a deal that unravelled in the wake of Britain’s vote to leave the EU.
"We could not approve this merger on the terms ... proposed," said European competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager, blocking the €29bn deal to combine Deutsche Boerse and the London Stock Exchange (LSE).
A merger would have created Europe’s biggest stock exchange. But the European Commission objected, saying the deal, which was the pair’s fifth attempt to combine, would have resulted in a monopoly in the processing of bond trades.
Selling MTS, the LSE’s Italian fixed-income trading platform, would have removed the commission’s concerns but the LSE declined to do so.
"How exactly these markets work and the products traded can seem like rocket science," Vestager said. "But actually our competition concerns with this merger are very simple.
"In some markets Deutsche Börse and London Stock Exchange both provide the same services. And in some of these markets they are essentially the only players and the merger would therefore have led to a de facto monopoly."
Banks are enacting two-stage contingency plans for Brexit. The first involves relatively small numbers of jobs to make sure the requisite licences, technology and infrastructure are in place, while the next requires longer-term thinking on what their European business will look like in the future.
The British Bankers’ Association and the City of London Corporation, which runs the financial district, said it was crucial that banks retained as much access to the single market as possible.
Regulatory and banking experts working for the City of London and lobby group TheCityUK are drawing up proposals for a "mutual recognition" system. Under this, the EU and Britain would broadly accept firms in each other’s financial markets because their home regulatory systems apply similar standards.
The aim is for London-based banks to keep serving continental clients. Sceptics say mutual recognition is largely untested globally and would struggle to win EU approval.
Reuters
