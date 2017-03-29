World / Europe

France’s Hollande says Brexit will be ‘economically painful’ for Britain

29 March 2017 - 17:54 Agency Staff
France Oresident Francois Hollande. Picture: AFP
France Oresident Francois Hollande. Picture: AFP

French President François Hollande said on Wednesday that Brexit will be "economically painful" for Britain, after London formally launched the process to quit the EU. The move will "force Europe to go forward, undoubtedly with different speeds", he said during a visit to Indonesia, the final stop on the last major international tour of his term in office. Describing the procedure to exit the EU as "irreversible", Hollande stressed that it could not go beyond two years.

"It will end with a trade agreement between Great Britain and Europe, we hope that it’s the best trade agreement possible, for Europe and for Great Britain," he said.

Pound drops as May signs Brexit trigger

Sterling is worst performer among Group of 10, NatWest Market strategist says nervous investors are the likely sellers
Markets
26 days ago

THE FT COLUMN: Brexiters must lose if Brexit is to succeed

Britain’s notification of its intention to leave the EU will be a big moment in a tragedy — a tragedy for the UK, but will also for Europe, writes ...
Opinion
26 days ago

Britain triggered Article 50 of the EU’s Lisbon Treaty, starting the two-year countdown to leaving, in a letter to EU president Donald Tusk in Brussels.

While Brexit is "sentimentally painful" for the Europeans, it would be "economically painful" for the British, Hollande added, however, "it is not our intention to punish [the British] for the principle". Weeks ahead of the French presidential election, Hollande said Brexit was "very important in the electoral debate".

Speaking of candidates pushing for France to exit the EU, he said such a move "has a cost for the country that emerges in terms of work, free circulation, finance" and "Great Britain will be forced to pay".

AFP

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Afghans call for resignations after Taliban ...
World / Asia
2.
Can Emmanuel Macron close the deal?
World / Europe
3.
French poll tests rise of populism
World / Europe
4.
Pope calls for end to refugee ‘prisons’
World / Europe

Related Articles

Pound drops as May signs Brexit trigger
Markets

Gold price increases as Brexit is due to be triggered on Wednesday
Markets

THE FT COLUMN: Brexiters must lose if Brexit is to succeed
Opinion / Columnists

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.