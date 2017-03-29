France’s Hollande says Brexit will be ‘economically painful’ for Britain

French President François Hollande said on Wednesday that Brexit will be "economically painful" for Britain, after London formally launched the process to quit the EU. The move will "force Europe to go forward, undoubtedly with different speeds", he said during a visit to Indonesia, the final stop on the last major international tour of his term in office. Describing the procedure to exit the EU as "irreversible", Hollande stressed that it could not go beyond two years.

"It will end with a trade agreement between Great Britain and Europe, we hope that it’s the best trade agreement possible, for Europe and for Great Britain," he said.