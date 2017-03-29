Bob the singer ghosting Swedish Academy over lecture

Stockholm — "Whoever it is that listens to my songs owes me nothing," Bob Dylan said in a 1966 interview, half a century before winning the Nobel Literature Prize last year. These words come as an ironic reminder for the Swedish Academy, which awards the prestigious prize.

The rock enigma snubbed the Nobel ceremony in December because of "pre-existing commitments", and has given no indication of whether he plans to deliver a traditional Nobel lecture by the June 10 deadline.

The lecture is the only requirement to receive the 8-million krona (€839,000, $870,000) that comes with the prize. It can take nearly any form, including a short speech, a performance, a video broadcast or even a song, but must be held within six months of December 10, the date of the Nobel prize ceremony and the anniversary of the death of the prize’s founder, Alfred Nobel.

Dylan is set to perform in Stockholm on April 1-2 and in the southern city of Lund on April 9. Speculation has mounted that he may hold his lecture during his visit to the Scandinavian country, though the academy has repeatedly said it has not heard a word from Dylan.