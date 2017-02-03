Louvre attack had ‘terrorist characteristics', France’s Bernard Cazeneuve says

Paris — French police cordoned off Paris’s Louvre museum after a soldier fired five shots at an assailant armed with a machete who was shouting, "Allah Akbar". The attacker has been taken into custody.

He seems to have acted alone, police said, adding that the incident appears to be over.

The attack happened just after 10am France time in the staircase of the museum that connects an underground shopping mall with the museum’s courtyard, the Paris Police prefect Michel Cadot said at a media conference on site. The bags carried by the attacker were found to not contain any explosives, he said.

"This is clearly an attack with terrorist characteristics," Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve said.

France is in the middle of a chaotic election campaign in which public security has become one of the key issues. After more than 200 people were killed in terrorist attacks over the past two years, the nationalist Marine Le Pen is leading in the polls for the first round of voting with a pledge to protect France’s borders and take the country out of the euro.

"There is a permanent terrorist threat hanging over France," said interior ministry spokesperson Pierre-Henry Brandet. "We cannot let our guard down."

The Paris prosecutor’s anti-terrorist unit has opened an investigation into the incident. The Louvre has been evacuated, although the area sealed off around the world’s most visited museum has been reduced.

Cadot said a second man was arrested because of "suspicious behaviour" but doesn’t appear to be connected to the incident.

Military patrols in Paris have become a common sight since 2015’s terror attacks in Paris.

The latest attack comes several hours before the city of Paris hosts a major press event to promote the city’s candidacy for the 2024 Olympics.

Bloomberg