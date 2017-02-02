AGREEMENT ON WHOLESALE CAP
Time is running out for EU roaming charges
Wholesale roaming charges were the last piece of the puzzle needed for the abolition of retail roaming charges in the European Union
Brussels — European legislators clinched a deal on Wednesday to cap the wholesale charges mobile service operators pay each other to enable their customers to use their mobile phones in other European countries, paving the way for the abolition of roaming fees in June.
The caps on wholesale roaming charges were the last piece of the puzzle needed for the abolition of retail roaming charges on June 15 to ensure companies can afford to continue offering roaming within the EU once they can no longer charge retail customers for the service.
Under Wednesday’s agreement between legislators and the Council of EU member states, wholesale charges for data — which were the most controversial given the exponential use of mobile internet — will be capped at €7.70 per gigabyte from June, going down to €2.50 per gigabyte in 2022.
Caps for making calls would decrease from 5 euro cents per minute to 3.2 euro cents per minute, while those for sending text messages would halve to 1euro cent from 2 euro cents as of June, said the Council.
"Goodbye roaming," tweeted Miapetra Kumpula-Natri, the EU legislator who negotiated for the setting of wholesale rates on behalf of the European Parliament. The European Commission — the EU executive — will review the wholesale caps every two years and propose new ones if necessary.
Wednesday’s deal still needs to be confirmed by the full European Parliament and all member states.
Policy makers grappled with the challenge of who would foot the bill as telecom operators still need to pay each other to keep their customers connected abroad. The difficulty was compounded by wide differences in domestic prices and consumption patterns across the bloc, making a wholesale cap that suited all national markets extremely hard to settle.
The decade-long battle against roaming charges took on added significance after Britain voted to leave the bloc, making Brussels keen to demonstrate the benefits of membership to ordinary citizens.
Reuters
