Time is running out for EU roaming charges

Brussels — European legislators clinched a deal on Wednesday to cap the wholesale charges mobile service operators pay each other to enable their customers to use their mobile phones in other European countries, paving the way for the abolition of roaming fees in June.

The caps on wholesale roaming charges were the last piece of the puzzle needed for the abolition of retail roaming charges on June 15 to ensure companies can afford to continue offering roaming within the EU once they can no longer charge retail customers for the service.

Under Wednesday’s agreement between legislators and the Council of EU member states, wholesale charges for data — which were the most controversial given the exponential use of mobile internet — will be capped at €7.70 per gigabyte from June, going down to €2.50 per gigabyte in 2022.